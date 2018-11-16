Carjacking victim came to Cleveland to give her family a better life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The woman who was killed in a carjacking in Cleveland on Thursday came to Cleveland to give her family a better life.

Family members of Lesley DeJesus started a GoFundMe page to help her children and husband. They say on the page that Lesley came to Northeast Ohio from Puerto Rico a couple years ago, "escaping the violence and poverty so that she can give her family a better life here in Cleveland."

Police say the 33-year-old was with her husband and their two children volunteering and painting inside a church on Archwood Avenue Thursday afternoon when two males attempted to steal their van.

Lesley and her husband saw it happening from the window and both tried to intervene. In the struggle, she was struck by the vehicle twice. She died at the scene.

According to the GoFundMe page, her husband was also injured when the suspect dragged him with the car.

Family members say this weekend was supposed to be a wonderful one because the family was going to celebrate their daughter's 15th birthday. "Instead they are left to bury their mother," the GoFundMe page states. They said the couple also has a 10-year-old son.

Lesley is described as a strong woman who "loved her children so much she was willing to do anything to raise them properly."

No arrests have been made in her death. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward up to $5,000 to those with tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. Please call 216-252-7463 or go to 25crime.com.

**GoFundMe page, here**

**Read more, here**