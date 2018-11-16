× Alliance Fire Department responds to 28 weather-related incidents

ALLIANCE, Ohio– The Alliance Fire Department was busy overnight Thursday.

The department responded to 28 weather-related incidents. Reports ranged from downed wires and trees, road closures and power outages.

More than 4,000 FirstEnergy customers in Stark County were without electricity Friday afternoon. More than half of those affected live in Alliance.

“Double-check things like stoves and heaters that may have been turned/left on but are currently without power,” the department said.