× After meeting with Pelosi, Marcia Fudge still weighing speaker bid

WASHINGTON — Democrats are set to take over the majority in the house, but they may be looking to new leadership.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge has a big decision to make in the coming days — whether or not to run for speaker of the house and challenge Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi is looking to return to that position.

Democrats do not appear to be unified as to who their leader will be.

At least 17 democrats have a signed a letter pledging not to vote for current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the next house speaker, among those is Congresswoman Marcia Fudge.

Congresswoman Fudge represents Ohio’s 11th district, which includes the east side of Cleveland.

Congresswoman Fudge met with Pelosi on Capitol Hill Friday. She said Pelosi did not ask her not to run, but did ask what Fudge would need in order to support her bid.

Fudge said the conversation was very respectful and she appreciates all the hard work Nancy Pelosi has done.

“Sometimes you just a difference voice. Sometimes you just need a different kind of vision,” said Fudge, “But I want to be clear that I have not said anything negative about Nancy because I think she is a very good leader.”

Congresswoman Fudge also said she has received a tremendous outpouring of support from colleagues encouraging her to run.

She says though at this time, she doesn’t feel that she has enough support to win the speakership. Fudge says she’ll make a decision on whether to seek the speaker’s post soon.