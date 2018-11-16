× $5,000 reward offered after woman killed in Cleveland carjacking

CLEVELAND – Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward up to $5,000 for tips in the tragic death of a woman who was killed in a carjacking Thursday afternoon.

That Crime Stoppers’ reward is much larger than the reward typically offered to help solve felony crimes.

The victims were painting inside the Archwood United Church of Christ on Archwood Avenue when they saw two men get into their car. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Lesley Dejesus, and her husband tried to stop them. Cleveland police said during the struggle, Dejesus was hit by the car.

She suffered injuries to her head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their two children were not injured.

The suspects fled in the stolen car, then bailed at Pearl Road and Denison Avenue.

Officers detained two people for questions, but investigators said they were not involved.

The reward is available to those with tips leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. Please call 216-252-7463 or go to 25crime.com

Continuing coverage of this story here