Woodmere police looking for woman involved in armed robbery

WOODMERE, Ohio — Woodmere Police put out a plea on Facebook for help identifying a woman who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in the village.

Details about the alleged robbery were not immediately available, but a description of the suspect along with surveillance photos were provided.

She is described as a black female in her mid thirties and is approximately 5’8″.

She was last seen driving an early 2000 Hyundai Sante Fe or a similar small SUV black in color with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Woodmere Police Department at 440-247-7321.