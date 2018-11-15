Woman caught on video attacking teenage girl with shovel gets two years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland woman, who was caught on video attacking a teenage girl with a shovel, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

It was on May 22 that Monique Gardner, 39, showed up at the RTA rapid station on West 65th Street with a shovel, and ordered her 16-year-old daughter to fight a 14-year-old rival.

Gardner was arrested after cell phone video showed her joining the melee, and striking the teen with the shovel three times.

But Gardner told authorities she felt her actions were completely justifiable because the day before the incident her daughter had been attacked at school by the victim and a group of her friends. Gardner says she was angered by the fact that the girls ganged up on her daughter, and only armed herself with the shovel after she learned that some of the teens had followed her daughter to the rapid station.

When confronted with video of the shovel attack, Gardner pleaded guilty in October to charges of felonious assault and child endangering. Before she was sentenced on Wednesday, prosecutors told the court they do not buy Gardner's claim that she was just a protective parent.

Assistant Prosecutor Fallon Radigan told FOX 8, "The way that you protect your child is be responsible; you call an authority. You don't go and beat up another child; you don't entice your daughter to fight another child, and she escalated this situation far more than it needed to be."

After reviewing the video, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Pamela Barker sentenced Monique Gardner to two years in prison. Her now 17-year-old daughter was also arrested for her role in the fight at the rapid station, but a juvenile court judge has decided that she will not face jail time, provided she stays out of trouble.