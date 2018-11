Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory for Northeast Ohio continues through 7 p.m. Thursday.

**Details, here**

A wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain continues to affect us through the afternoon. Watch out for some slick spots on untreated surfaces; temperatures are hovering right around the freezing point so watch out for a light glaze of ice. Snowfall accumulations will be small. Plenty of melting.

**Winter weather driving tips**

Here is the future radar taking us through the early evening:

