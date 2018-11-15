Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio this morning.

The advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. A wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain will occur within this time frame with an end result of a sloppy cosmetic coating of snow, sleet, or glaze before a changeover to cold rain by the lunch hour.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

Slippery road conditions will be possible, and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

It’s looking more and more like Thanksgiving will be quiet, and not-as-cold for at least a few days in an otherwise cold pattern that will continue.