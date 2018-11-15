Weather conditions cause speed limit change on portion of I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The wintry mix coming down in Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon has led to a speed limit change on a portion of I-90 in Lake County.
ODOT said conditions on I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528 have warranted a speed limit of 60mph. ODOT asks that you be aware of the changing road and weather conditions.
Our weather team says a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain continues to affect us through the afternoon. Watch out for some slick spots on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing point so watch out for a light glaze of ice. Snowfall accumulations will be small.
