Watch: Mom records drivers being pulled over after blowing past stopped school bus

PASCO COUNTY, Florida — A Florida mom captured video of several drivers who blew past a stopped school bus right into the path of several police officers who promptly cited them.

Monica Douglas said she was just trying to help a friend when she recorded several prior videos of drivers ignoring the bus as children were unloading. She sent the videos to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to notify them of the issue.

The deputies organized a sting, and on Wednesday, Douglas was again recording when it all unfolded.

She’s heard in her video cheering and yelling, “Enjoy those tickets!” as driver after driver are ordered to the side of the road by police.

**Warning: The language used in the video below may be offensive to some**

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office also caught the sting on video and posted a reminder that: “IT IS THE LAW to stop for stopped school buses.”

There is currently a WhiteHouse.gov petition pushing for federal legislation with harsh penalties for drivers who fail to stop for buses. The proposed penalties include a 90-day driver’s license suspension, 30 days in jail, 12 points on a license and a mandatory $5,000 fine for a driver’s first offense.

The petition began in the weeks after five children were killed within days of one another in crashes near bus stops across the country.

Read more here.