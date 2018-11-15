Temperatures stay cold.. then a change for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The precipitation has changed back to snow in most inland areas after the sun set and is accumulating, especially east of I-77 where 2-4″ is likely before the snow stops a little after midnight.

Any systems we see beyond tonight will be minor, but the temperatures will remain quite cold through early next week.

It’s looking more and more like Thanksgiving will be quiet and not as cold for at least a few days. It appears as though the quiet and not-so-cold run-up will be well-timed for travelers.

