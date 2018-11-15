Live video: Suspects accused in deaths of father, daughter in East Cleveland appearing in court

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The two men accused in the deaths of a father and daughter, who were found in a burning car in East Cleveland last month, are due in court Thursday morning.

Police said Ronald Newberry, 23, and Kodii Gibson, 21, are both in custody in connection with the October 10 deaths of 39-year-old Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old Paris Bradley, both of Bedford.

Police said Paris had been shot in the head first, then both of their bodies set on fire. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner ruled that Paul Bradley was alive when he was set on fire.

Detectives said robbery appears to be the motive. The Bradleys’ home in Bedford had been ransacked and the inside was soaked with gasoline.

East Cleveland police said they believe there are still additional people involved in the crime; they said they will continue to bring justice for those responsible.

**Continuing coverage**