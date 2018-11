× Snow emergencies: Here is the difference between level 1, 2 & 3

Winter weather has arrived, and there are some important things to keep in mind when conditions get wicked out there.

If roads get bad, the sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close roads.

You’ve probably heard when a Level 1, 2 or 3 is declared for a certain county.

Here is what that means, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

