OSHP warning drivers to move over after trooper’s cruiser hit by car

BOWLING GREEN, Oh — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about the ‘move over’ law after one of their trooper’s cruisers was hit by a car.

According to their Facebook page, the trooper was responding to the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green this morning when another vehicle struck the cruiser. Both the trooper and driver suffered minor injuries but are expected to be okay.

Under state law, drivers are required to move over or slow down when approaching flashing lights on the side of the road.