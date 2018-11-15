Oliviah update: ‘She likely has only weeks left with us’

ASHTABULA, Ohio — An Ashtabula girl, who inspired everyone she met with her upbeat personality despite her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, is moving from palliative care to home hospice care, her family reported on the “Team Oliviah” Facebook page.

In a post late Wednesday night, the family of Oliviah Hall, 10, wrote, “Oliviah had an MRI today. The news is what we expected but not what we have been praying for.”

“Her tumors have grown aggressively throughout her brain,” the post continued. “We are transitioning from palliative care into home hospice care and she will not need any further tests or scans.”

The family said Oliviah’s symptoms have been getting worse. They said she is sleeping a lot and her memory is affected.

“It is difficult to type these words, but she likely has only weeks left with us before she is called back to our Lord,” the family wrote.

They said they could use “lots of thoughts and prayers” and asked for any visits to be planned so as not to overwhelm or tire Oliviah.

Oliviah was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer, in August of last year.

Over the past year, we’ve followed along as Oliviah became an FBI agent for a day, became a Fox 8 News junior reporter, and was crowned honorary member of the homecoming court. We first introduced you to Oliviah when she started singing to fellow patients at the Cleveland Clinic.