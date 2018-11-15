× Ohio House passes anti-abortion ‘Heartbeat bill’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers in the Ohio House have continued a lame-duck session by approving a so-called anti-abortion “heartbeat bill.”

The stringent proposal would ban abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The GOP-controlled House voted 58-35 Thursday in favor of the bill, which does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation goes next to the Senate.

