Minerva Elementary School students give birthday money, Christmas money and more to St. Jude

MINERVA, Ohio -- Minerva in Stark County is a small town with a very big heart.

But, if you want to find the biggest hearts in all the town, look for some of the smallest people.

Minerva Elementary School has about 900 students.

They excel in many subjects but it's the extracurricular activities that really set them apart.

Over the past ten years, students there have raised money for St. Jude -- more than $60,000-- and this past year, they raised $15,000 by doing everything they can to help.

"I did lemonade stands. I made the shirts that we're wearing and I did bracelets, and for my birthday party in place of presents I did money for St. Jude's," fifth grader Brooklyn Malone said.

They even donate their tooth fairy money. We first told you about six-year-old Audrey Rose last week. She gave the cash she made from her two front teeth to St. Jude.

The kids give their birthday money, Christmas money and even the cash they find at the bottom of the washer or in the couch cushion to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, because this helps other kids just like them. It also gives them a chance to get better so they can go to school with their friends and one day get outside and play.

"I know that it takes two million dollars a day to run St. Jude's and all the kids that are in St. Jude's need that help. They can get chemotherapy or whatever they need so they hopefully get better," fifth grader Macy Stowe said.

They have bigger events, as well. There's the father-daughter dance, along with the boys doing a tailgate party with their moms.

The community gets involved, as well. The McDonald's lets the kids come in and work as waiters and greeters and donates 15% of its profits for a night. It's not just a school effort but the whole town embraces the cause.

"We have the community on board and parents that really help out; it's just been an amazing thing to witness," teacher Kristine Hunt said.

More bake sales and more lemonade stands are planned in Minerva. The goals will be as big as the imagination of a child.

