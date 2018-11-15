School Closings & Delays

Live Video & Blog: US 30 closed in both directions, I-76E at Gilchrist also closed

Posted 6:49 am, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52AM, November 15, 2018

Live Video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Freezing rain and snow could cause a messy commute out there for drivers this morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of NE Ohio, with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to fall before changing over to a cold rain by this afternoon.

There are also dozens of school delays and closings this morning.

GroundFox is out and about checking out the road conditions.

Check out our LIVE BLOG below for updates.

From Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office: Sandusky County is
under a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to road conditions throughout the county.
Please drive with caution.

From ODOT: US 30 closed in both ways due to multiple accidents

ODOT: I-76 eastbound at Gilchrist Road is closed

From Patty Harken: 30 East at I-77 is shut down due to multiple accidents. 

From Huron County Sheriff’s Office: Huron County is currently under a Level 1 Snow Advisory. Please slow down and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be.