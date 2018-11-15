Live Video & Blog: US 30 closed in both directions, I-76E at Gilchrist also closed

ODOT crews in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties began reporting between 2 and 3 a.m. to prepare for your morning commute! ✔️ Remember to adjust your driving to the conditions, regardless of whether you're seeing rain, sleet or snow in your area. pic.twitter.com/zsLJknbhRK
Just before 6 AM it is still dry at the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Precipitation is expected to arrive here during the morning commute. What are the conditions like in your area this morning? Don't forget to tell us where you are located. #clewx#ohwx#pawx
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mixed precipitation. Precipitation may begin as snow or sleet before changing to freezing rain. Be prepared for slick conditions during the morning commute. Please drive carefully, especially on bridges and overpasses! #clewx#ohwx#pawxpic.twitter.com/GeYTyhmnjG
From Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office: Sandusky County is
under a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to road conditions throughout the county.
Please drive with caution.