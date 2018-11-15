Live Video & Blog: US 30 closed in both directions, I-76E at Gilchrist also closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Freezing rain and snow could cause a messy commute out there for drivers this morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of NE Ohio, with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to fall before changing over to a cold rain by this afternoon.

There are also dozens of school delays and closings this morning.

GroundFox is out and about checking out the road conditions.

