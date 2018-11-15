Kim Porter, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children, dies at 47

Posted 6:53 pm, November 15, 2018, by

Kim Porter attends the Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Model and actress Kim Porter, who shares three children with musician and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, died Thursday, a representative of Combs told CNN.

Porter was 47.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Combs’ publicist Cyndi Berger said in a statement.

No information about the cause of Porter’s death was released.

Porter and Combs were a couple for more than a decade until 2007. They had twin daughters and a son together. Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.

News of Porter’s passing elicited heartfelt condolences from across the entertainment industry.