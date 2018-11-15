× Kim Porter, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children, dies at 47

Model and actress Kim Porter, who shares three children with musician and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, died Thursday, a representative of Combs told CNN.

Porter was 47.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Combs’ publicist Cyndi Berger said in a statement.

No information about the cause of Porter’s death was released.

Porter and Combs were a couple for more than a decade until 2007. They had twin daughters and a son together. Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.

News of Porter’s passing elicited heartfelt condolences from across the entertainment industry.