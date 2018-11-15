‘I’m blessed to still be here’: Kym Sellers updates us on her battle with MS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-For 20 years, beloved Cleveland icon Kym Sellers has battled Multiple Sclerosis. She has turned her own personal fight into a mission to spread the word about new treatment, raise awareness and offer support to others living with MS.

Thursday morning, Sellers and her daughter, Sydney, stopped by FOX 8 News in The Morning to give us an update on her health and the latest plans she has with her foundation.

During an interview with Wayne Dawson Kym said she doesn't feel like she has been living with MS that long. The radio personality was diagnosed back in 1992. "I'm blessed to still be here. I never thought I would be going this long," Kym said.

Kym has been open about her experimental stem cell treatment to help fight the symptoms associated with MS. She started the treatment, back in 2014. Kym said, "I believe it has helped me. I also changed my diet. I eat meat, no beans, grains, dairy, sugar or alcohol."

Kym told us she is scheduled to have another stem cell treatment next week.

When it comes to her determination and fight against the debilitating disease, Kym said, "I don't know anything else to do. When I was a kid I was always defending myself. I went from an all Catholic school to an all public school. I am used to fighting. That is one thing my father always said, you can never quit. Once we started something we had to finish it.

Kym and her daughter Sydney have planned the 20th annual Benefit Gala for Multiple Sclerosis. 'Jazz & Jokes' takes place Thursday, November 29, at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Club Velvet. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more on tickets for the event, click here.

For more on Kym Sellers, click here.