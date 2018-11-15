× Fugitive arrested in Mansfield after allegedly threatening President Trump indicted

CLEVELAND– A suspect arrested after a manhunt in Northeast Ohio was indicted on federal firearms charges.

Shawn Christy, 27, Macadoo, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a fugitive from justice.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in June. The U.S. Marshals Service said he wrote posts on Facebook threatening President Donald Trump and a Pennsylvania district attorney.

In September, the manhunt came to Mansfield when Christy crashed a stolen truck along Intestate 71 in Mansfield. Schools closed as federal authorities searched Richland County communities for the armed and dangerous fugitive.

The U.S. Department of Justice said when he was arrested on Sept. 21, Christy was carrying a gun and ammunition.

