Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We here at FOX 8 News love to tell all types of stories. Community, weather, sports, investigative, fun, but our favorite stories to tell are about love. We want you to send us your best love story. Love for your spouse, a pet, a friend, family member.

Share your story and photo of the love of your life with us. We will be selecting several stories to tell on FOX 8 News.

**Submit your story here**