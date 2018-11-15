Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl.

Officers were notified of Chantel Braxton’s disappearance Thursday morning. Her mother told police Chantel left the house around 4 a.m. while she was sleeping. Her mother believes she is hanging around the wrong type of friends.

According to a police report, Chantel was recently enrolled in a new school, causing her to act out and disappear.

Chantel is 5’6″ and weighs 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 216-621-1234.