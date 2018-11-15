Cleveland firefighters battle underground electrical fire near public square

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to the scene of an underground electrical fire near public square on Thursday night.
According to officials, the fire was discovered after a manhole cover blew on West 2nd street around 5 p.m.
It’s unclear how the fire started and it appears no one got hurt.
There have been reports of a power outage in the area. The Illuminating Company is working to make restorations.
RTA buses and drivers were also temporarily rerouted. The roads are now back open.
41.500138 -81.694674