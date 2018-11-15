Cleveland firefighters battle underground electrical fire near public square

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to the scene of an underground electrical fire near public square on Thursday night.

According to officials, the fire was discovered after a manhole cover blew on West 2nd street around 5 p.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started and it appears no one got hurt.

There have been reports of a power outage in the area. The Illuminating Company is working to make restorations.

RTA buses and drivers were also temporarily rerouted. The roads are now back open.

UPDATE ON PUBLIC SQUARE: Fire was in manhole on West 2nd north of Public Square. Pressure from electrical fire blew off the manhole cover. #CLEFIRE checked buildings for migrating smoke. Situation abated. @illuminatingco now in control, monitoring the scene. All roads now open. pic.twitter.com/qA5iGmMOP7 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 15, 2018