Cleveland firefighters battle underground electrical fire near public square

Posted 6:58 pm, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:50PM, November 15, 2018

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to the scene of an underground electrical fire near public square on Thursday night.

According to officials, the fire was discovered after a manhole cover blew on West 2nd street around 5 p.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started and it appears no one got hurt.

There have been reports of a power outage in the area. The Illuminating Company is working to make restorations.

RTA buses and drivers were also temporarily rerouted. The roads are now back open.