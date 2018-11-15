LIVE: Candlelight vigil being held to remember beloved Cleveland reporter

CLEVELAND — A beloved reporter will be remembered Thursday evening at a candlelight vigil.

Members of the community are gathering at the Edgewater pavilion to honor Nicole Delamotte-Ullman, 30.

The Cleveland.com reporter was found dead on Monday morning in a mobile home park near Toledo. Police say she was shot three times; her uncle was shot once in the head. Police on Wednesday said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

In addition to Thursday evening’s vigil, Nikki’s friends and loved ones are also hosting a fundraiser ” to support her mother Jo (and cat Sadie), her boyfriend Bob, and her cats who she adored, Phoebe and Bailey.” The first in-person fundraiser will take place on Friday, November 16th at The Side Quest in Lakewood at 7 p.m.

They have also created a GoFundMe account. The creators of the account said all money raised from the GoFundMe will be spent first on memorial services.

Nikki made a career of celebrating the city and what it has to offer. In addition to her work with Cleveland.com, Cleveland Scene and the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, Nikki wrote a book titled, “100 things to do in Cleveland before you die.”

Read more, here.