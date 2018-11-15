× 6 Thanksgiving foods that can be dangerous for your pets

CLEVELAND– While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough to not share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members.

But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Veterinarian Eva Evans from Pets Best provided this list of foods to avoid giving your pet this holiday.

Ham: Pork products can result in vomiting, diarrhea and even pancreatitis, which causes other digestive problems.

Stuffing: Onions and garlic are extremely toxic to dogs and cats, according to Dr. Evans. Since these items are included in most stuffing recipes, you should avoid giving any amount to pets.

Mashed potatoes: If it’s made with onion powder or garlic, don’t give it to you pet. Many animals are also lactose intolerance so the milk and butter in mashed potatoes can cause diarrhea.

Turkey bones: Aside from a choking risk, turkey bones can splinter and cause damage to the stomach and intestines. Dr. Evans also said bones can give our furry friends severe indigestion.

Salads with grapes or raisins: Grapes are potentially deadly, so keep Waldorf salad and ambrosia away from dogs and cats.

Anything chocolate: This may seem like a no-brainer for experienced pet owners. But you may want to remind guests not to give animals a taste of chocolate desserts.