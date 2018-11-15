3 hurt, mobile home destroyed in Painesville Township fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three people were injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Painesville Township Thursday morning.

According to police, the fire broke out at a trailer located in Fairgrounds Mobile Homes on Route 20.

Route 20 was closed as firefighters ran water hoses across both eastbound and westbound lanes. The road has since reopened.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with burns. Two more were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The trailer was completely destroyed.

The fire remains under investigation.