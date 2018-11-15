2018 holiday activities guide: Christmas lights, tree lighting ceremonies, markets and more

Christmas lights, tree lighting ceremonies, markets and more

CLEVELAND– Our 2018 Northeast Ohio holiday activities is jam-packed with Christmas light displays, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, Cleveland traditions, ice skating and pop-up bars.

Enjoy!

(Check websites for additional information. Dates, times and prices may change. Events listed by start dates.)

Castle Noel

260 S. Court St., Medina

Check the website for dates and times.

Tickets are $19.50. Children 3 and under are free.

Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.

Christmas Story House and Museum

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland

Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays.

$12 for adults, $9 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free.

Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

I-X Christmas Connection

One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland

Nov. 16, 17 and 18.

$11.99 for general admission. Parking is $10.

More than 700 booths of gifts, crafts and home decor. Plus, the Sugar Plum Shoppe lets the little ones do their own shopping with thousands of pre-wrapped presents for less than $8 each.

Friendsgiving Flea Weekend

4601 Payne Ave., Cleveland

Nov. 16 to Nov. 18.

Full weekend tickets available here.

Get your Christmas shopping finished early.

Magic of Lights at Victory Park

7777 Victory Ln., North Ridgeville

Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission for a standard vehicle starts at $20.

This 1-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features hundreds of lights.

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online.

Tickets start at $18.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Tiny Tim Christmas Shoppe

32 North Walnut St., Mansfield

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22

Items are $10 or less.

Adult volunteers help children pick out and wrap gifts, including jewelry and home goods.

Candy Land Has Gone Wild

Penitentiary Glen Reservation

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays

Free to all ages.

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

Crocker Park Tree Lighting

228 Market St., Westlake

Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Performances lead up to Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the tree.

Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink

50 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 18 to Feb. 28. Hours vary by day.

Tickets are $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.

Bedford Tree Lighting Ceremony

2645 Hard Rd., Bedford

Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Bedford Firefighters Local 1683 will provide refreshments. Santa Claus will be there too!

GLOW

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland

Nov. 23 through Jan. 5.

$16 for adults, $12 for children and kids under 2 are free.

A world of cheer with gingerbread houses, the Garden Express and holiday music.

Scuba Claus and The Seas’N of Play

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23 to Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children and kids under 2 are free.

Activity stops throughout the aquarium. Scuba Claus underwater Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.

Miracle at The Spotted Owl

710 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

The Tremont bar will be transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed drinks.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron

Select nights in November and December

Tickets range from $6 to $22

More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Winter Wonderland,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.

Sippin’ Santa at Porco Lounge and Tiki Room

2527 West 25th St., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

Holiday-themed tiki cocktails that will make you want to sing “Mele Kalikimaka!”

Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show

Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Check the website for dates and times.

Free.

Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.

That Christmas Bar

2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton

Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Nov. 23

Canton’s only pop-up bar switches themes to fit the season. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and more.

The Ice Rink at Lock 3

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Open starting Nov. 24. Check the calendar for dates and times.

Skating is $4 with skate rental and $2 if your bring your own.

The Christmas Corner Bar

18816 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Starting Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Bust out that Christmas sweater get into the holiday spirit at this pop-up bar. Christmas Karaoke Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.

The Rink at Wade Oval

10820 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Nov. 23 to Feb. 18. Hours vary by day. Call the hotline, at 216-707-5033, to make sure the rink is open.

Admission is $2. Skate rentals are $3.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Selected dates from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 14.

Enjoy the lights, see Santa and try out the ice rink.

Carlisle Reservation Holidays Lights

12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free. Donation of non-perishable food item is encouraged.

Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs.

Akron Tree Lighting Ceremony

200 South Main St., Akron

Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The opening day of Winterfest starts with hot chocolate, cookie decorating, fireworks and Santa.

Akron Welcome Santa Parade

200 South Main St., Akron

Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

The holiday tradition continues with floats, bands and more.

Downtown Cleveland Winterfest

Public Square

Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Games, music and skating lead up to the holiday lighting ceremony and fireworks.

Lorain Waterfront Winterfest

Location not yet announced

Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa, reindeer petting zoo and fireworks. More attractions announced later.

LuminoCity Twinsburg

10075 Ravenna Rd., Twinsburg

Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Music, fireworks and holiday lights with a community march to Township Square.

Saint Joseph Academy Christmas Fair Trade Boutique

3470 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland

Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 20 vendors, featuring jewelry, soaps, homemade candles, high-end handbags and chocolates.

Chardon Christmas Lighting of the Square

100 Short Ct. St., Chardon

Nov. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It stars with a chili dinner at Pilgrim Christian Church. Performances by the Chardon Polka Band, then Santa arrives.

Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112

Nov. 30 to Jan. 2

Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

A Christmas Story Run

Public Square to 3159 West 11th St., Cleveland

Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

$45 to $55

5K and 10K runs. Participants get a T-shirt and finisher medal.

12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl

Downtown Cleveland bars

Dec. 1 from noon to 8 p.m.

Starting at $17

Tickets include cup, Santa hat while supplies last and bus shuttles.

Summit Mall Community Tree Lighting

3265 West Market St., Fairlawn

Dec. 1, starting at 3 p.m.

The inaugural tree light at the mall’s main entrance. The event features food vendors, choirs and Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck

A Vintage Christmas on 4th

Downtown Canton

Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday windows displays, and handmade and vintage gifts.

Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm

2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath

Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 to 23.

$20 for nonmembers and $12 for children.

Tours leave 20 minutes starting at 5:40 p.m.and last about 90 minutes.

Winter Lights Lantern Festival

Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Festive lantern displays inside the museum and on Wade Oval with a procession of lantern artists, dancers and puppets at 5:30 p.m.

Grand Menorah Lighting

Public Square

Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown Chabad hosts this annual event.

Light Up Downtown

Downtown Canton

Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Watch 14 city blocks come alive with attractions and entertainment.

Dashin’ Through The Bars

Flats East Bank and Warehouse District

Dec. 8 from noon to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

Drink specials, light-up bracelet and color-changing cup. Portion of ticket price donated to Toys for Tots.

Santas in Tremont

Tremont bars

Dec. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$25

A 1-mile run/walk around Tremont with an after party at The South Side.

Ugly Sweater Crawl

Lakewood bars

Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$20

Includes a T-shit, koozie and drink specials at participating bars.

Blues, Brews and Bad Sweaters

200 South Main St., Akron

Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$20

Craft beer samples, music, food and of course, ugly sweaters.

On Holiday with Cleveland Flea Weekend

4601 Payne Ave., Cleveland

Dec. 14 to Dec. 16

Tickets are not yet on sale.

More than 50 vendors for all your holiday shopping needs.

Camp Curiosity: Winter Break Edition

Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Jan. 2, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$55 each

Hands-on camps for children kindergarten through eighth grade. Register at online.

