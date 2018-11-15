1 killed in chain reaction crash involving at least 13 accidents in Canton; U.S. 30 closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- One person was killed in a crash that caused several other accidents on U.S. 30 Thursday morning.

U.S. 30 was closed both ways as of 8 a.m.

Fox 8's Adrienne DiPiazza reports that the original, fatal two-car crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 30 near I-77. One person died in that crash.

It caused chain reaction crash, involving at least 13 separate accidents. At least five of the crashes involved injuries, she reports.

Canton Police are handling the situation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of NE Ohio as a wintry mix moves into the area making some roads extremely slick.

