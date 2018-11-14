Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for most of Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning.

**For more on the alert, click here**

The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 5 a.m. through 7 p.m. According to the advisory, mixed precipitation is expected. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

Slippery road conditions will be possible, and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The temperatures are expected to stay cold through the 8-day period.