Where to send your child's letter to Santa for a reply from Mr. Claus & his helpers

HIMMELPFORT, Germany — Santa Claus and his 20 helpers are making sure to answer every child’s letter this year.

Santa and his helpers have already received over 12,000 letters from children all over the world.

The letter have been to sent to a special post office in Germany.

So far, a letter from South Africa has traveled the farthest to reach Santa’s hands.

If you want to send Santa your Christmas letter and get a response from Mr. Claus or one of his helpers, it must be received by December 16.

You can mail your letter to the address below:

An Den Weihnachtsmann

Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798

Himmelpfort, Germany

Don’t forget to include your return address so Santa can respond!