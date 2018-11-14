Two men indicted for Perkins Township home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Two men have been indicted on charges connected to a home invasion in October.

Around 2:40 a.m. October 2, investigators say 29-year-old Robert Walton and 31-year-old Ffence Terrence Light held a Perkins family hostage at gunpoint.

According to court records, Light has been indicted on two counts of felony abduction, one count of aggravated robbery and three other charges.

Walton faces two counts of felony abduction, one count of aggravated robbery and two other charges.

Court documents show a judge has ordered them held without bond.

Police were alerted to the home invasion because of a call to 911.

A 20-year-old woman hid under a bed while talking to dispatch.

