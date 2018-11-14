Fox8, Minute Men HR and Live Nation are proud to welcome TSO when they return to Cleveland for their 2018 North American tour THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE, The Best of TSO & more presented by Hallmark Channel! Quicken Loans Arena will host two spectacular shows on, December 30th at 3:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 14th, 10am with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The St. Augustine Hunger Center courtesy of TSO and Minute Men HR. Click here to purchase tickets.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long-running PBS fundraiser, the story follows the journey of a young runaway who, on Christmas Eve, breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater seeking shelter from the cold, and the ghostly visions she experiences from that concert hall’s past. “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” features such lasting crowd-pleasers as “Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” Timeless and Everlasting…Don’t miss TSO and THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE returning to Cleveland- This is the Holiday Tradition that continues to ROCK a New Generation!

You have a chance to win tickets to an exclusive TSO Holiday Party!

If the form doesn’t load below you can Enter to Win a Pair of tickets here!