The Fuel Your School winner is…Glenville High School!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers are leaders.

But at her school, teacher Kimberly Smith said many teachers have to buy their own sets of books to encourage students to read; due to budget cuts, the library's collection has declined.

"We have many students that ask for a particular book, and we hate to turn them away because we do not have the title of their choice," she said. "The statistics show students who get lots of high quality reading practice everyday are much more likely to be college and career ready. Reading is the key to success and here at Glenville High School we want our students to be successful."

That's what Smith wrote in just one of over 300 'Fuel Your School' entries, each one a heartwarming story demonstrating how much the community and school leaders care for their students. Fuel Your School is a brand new series, which awards a deserving school with $5,000 to help students -- by helping out their teachers.

Those like Smith, whose entry for Glenville High School was chosen as the very first Fuel Your School winner!

Fox 8 anchors and reporters surprised the school on live TV Wednesday with the news and a $5,000 check that will help ensure these future leaders are prepared for successful futures.

Check out Smith's entry below:

"Readers are Leaders!

Reading is the key to success and here at Glenville High School we want our students to be successful. We are encouraging our high school students to read more Readers are Leaders! Teens seem to become reluctant to read as they enter high school. So here at Glenville we want to promote reading in any shape or form. Due to budget cuts our school library collection has declined and with the $5,000 we want to purchase more books appealing to teens, purchase playaways, magazines along with e- books subscriptions that can be downloaded to their electronic devices and create a relaxing reading area in the library. We believe the more you read the better you will succeed. Through books students can go places that they may never go, get more information about many careers selections and learn more of a topic of their interest. We have many students that ask for a particular book and we hate to have to turn them away because we do not have the title of their choice. With the $5,000 we can ensure that the book collection will have popular updated books that the students want to read. The statistics show students who get lots of high quality reading practice everyday are much more likely to be college and career ready. A study of 2.8 million students found that students who read 30 or more minutes per day will achieve and graduate from high school. The teachers at Glenville are committed and dedicated to the success of each student. So, with your help we can ensure that the students at Glenville will succeed through reading! Let's produce Readers that will become our future Leaders!"

The Fuel Your School program launched in September. We asked for entries explaining why a specific school or teachers should get the money. Fox 8 judges chose a winner. Liberty Ford partnered with Fox 8 in this new program.

