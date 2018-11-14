Study: Men with beards are more attractive

A new study shows men who have full beards are more attractive than men who are clean-shaven.
The study was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.
Researched asked more than 8,500 women to rate men on their attractiveness as a long-term romantic partner, Yahoo News reported.
Here’s how the facial hair rated:
- Heavy stubble (10 days)
- Full beards
- Light stubble
- Clean-shaven
“Beards may be more attractive to women when considering long‐term than short‐term relationships as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources,” the study concluded.
Beards, the researchers said, are associated with a man’s age and masculine social dominance.