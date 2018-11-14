State trooper pleads guilty to taking nude video and pictures of minors

ASHLAND – A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has pleaded guilty to all four charges against him for taking pictures of a minor in a “state of nudity” and secretly videotaping two other teenaged girls.

A bill of information, listing charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and voyeurism, was filed Tuesday afternoon in Ashland County Common Pleas Court against Tyler Anderson, 44.

He was arrested In August. He has been free on bond since September.

According to the charges the investigation centers on activity that occurred in 2016 involving the secret videotaping of underage people in a state of nudity.

In court Wednesday, Anderson admitted to the charges and will be sentenced next month.

Anderson declined to comment when we asked him if he had anything to say after the hearing.

