Show Info: November 14, 2018
Filia Cellars
www.filiacellars.com
‘Tis the Season
4363 OH-39
Millersburg, OH 44654
http://www.tistheseasonchristmas.com/
Cirque du Soleil’s Coreto
November 15 – 18th
Quicken Loans Arena
www.TheQArena.com
tickets start at $39
Grumpy’s Cafe
2621 W 14th St,
Cleveland, OH 44113
https://grumpys-cafe.com/
J Leonard Gallery and Vintage Emporium
12157 State Route 88
Garrettsville, Ohio 44231
http://www.joeleonard.com
Daily Mail TV
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html
34th Medina Candelight Walk
November 16-18
Medina Historic District
Shopping, Santa, entertainment and more!
www.mainstreetmedina.com
Canary Travel
http://www.canarytravel.com
Lineweaver Financial Group
9305 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View
216-520-1711
https://www.lineweaver.net/
Law Offices of Ralph Buss
https://www.ralphbuss.com/