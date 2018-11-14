× Scam alert: Richland County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about warrant scam asking for money

RICHLAND COUNTY-The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam asking them for money.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller identifies themselves as a law enforcement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer advises the person on the phone they have warrants out for them and the citizen needs to go purchase money cards and meet at a designated location to pay in order for the warrant to be dismissed.

Authorities say a spoofing method is being used to make the call appear to come from the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, (419-524-2412). So far, the Sheriff’s Office has received (8) incidents involving the scam.

The Sheriff’s Office will never ask citizens for monies over the phone to pay for anything. All money transactions for services, (example: CCW fees, background checks, and sheriff’s sales) are handled at the Sheriff’s Office.

They are advising residents to hang up and ignore the calls.