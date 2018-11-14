× Residents, pets escape house fire in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Residents and pets manage to escape after a house catches fire in Willowick.

According to Willowick Police and Fire Dispatch, crews responded to a fire on Wellner Road around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents of the home, as well as their pets, had reportedly evacuated the home before crews arrived.

Officials said fire crews from multiple agencies were called to assist.

The Willowick Fire Department is reportedly still on scene.

According to officials, the home has suffered extensive damage.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.