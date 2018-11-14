Police rule death of Cleveland reporter, uncle as murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Police have ruled the death of a Cleveland.com reporter and her uncle as a murder-suicide.

Perrysburg Township Police found Nicole Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Robert J. Delamotte, 67 dead on Monday morning in a mobile home park near Toledo.

Authorities said in a press release Wednesday that a autopsy revealed that Nikki had been shot three times with a revolver and that Robert was shot once in the head. They said his wound appears to be self-inflicted.

Police said they believe, given the current evidence and observations made by detectives and investigators, that Nikki and Robert's deaths are a murder-suicide.

According to Perrysburg Police, officials recovered surveillance video from Robert's residence. The video reveals that no other individual entered or exited the home after Nikki's arrival.

Both bodies were found in the living room of the residence, police say.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Nikki on Thursday, November 15.

Her friends and loved ones are also hosting a fundraiser " to support to her mother Jo (and cat Sadie), her boyfriend Bob, and her cats who she adored, Phoebe and Bailey." The first in-person fundraiser will take place on Friday, November 16th at The Side Quest in Lakewood at 7 p.m.

They have also created a GoFundMe account in support. The creators of the account said all money raised from the GoFundMe will be spent first on memorial services.

At just 30-years-old, Nikki left a mark on Cleveland. She made a career of celebrating the city and what it has to offer. In addition to her work with Cleveland.com, Cleveland Scene and the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, Nikki wrote a book titled, “100 things to do in Cleveland before you die.”

