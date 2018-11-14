Police say they’ve captured beer thief who looks like “Ross” from Friends

BLACKPOOL, England — A man who is definitely not “Friends” actor David Schwimmer has been placed under arrest in Britain for stealing a case of beer.

Police in Lancashire, England, confirmed in a tweet early Tuesday morning that the Ross Geller lookalike accused of stealing beers from a restaurant in the city of Blackpool was in custody.

Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer! pic.twitter.com/nOgF1KQb0X — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) November 13, 2018

The thief had quite the following last month. Police posted his picture from surveillance October 24.

Most of the comments made references to the iconic sitcom that starred David Schwimmer as “Ross.”

“

“I was going to read the report for this but it was 18 pages… FRONT AND BACK! It rambled on for so long that I fell asleep,” another person said. That is a reference to the episode where he admits he didn’t read “Rachel’s” letter.

And countless people made reference to the infamous “Pivot” episode where “Ross” tries to direct “Chandler” and “Rachel” as they attempt to move a sofa up a flight of stairs.