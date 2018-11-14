Police: No charges following Akron haunted house mock rape investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON - The Springfield Township Police Department has completed its investigation into an alleged mock rape at Akron Fright Fest.

Police say no charges will be filed.

The accusations were made in mid-October.

Akron Fright Fest had been promoted as an extreme haunted house experience.

The haunted house closed a few days before Halloween.

"There is no doubt that the actors of the haunted house used poor judgement in their use of body and spoken language during Akron Fright Fest. Although their actions were inadvisable, there was no physical evidence to substantiate allegations of a crime being committed," said Sergeant Eric East with Springfield Township Police in a statement.

An Akron couple filed a lawsuit against the haunted house in October.

