Phony 911 calls: Medina police release audio from caller who made up report of active shooter

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina police have released the hoax 911 call that lead to a lockdown at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Campus Tuesday afternoon.

In the recording the male caller, who has a thick accent, tells dispatchers that an employee has been stealing from the company and now has a gun and is holding people hostage.

“She is threatening people, she has a machine gun in her hand,” the caller says.

The caller also tells dispatchers that the employee is in the main office and “has kept 10 people with her and she is asking for more money,” he says.

When dispatchers ask for information about the woman the caller says she is 35-years-old, white, wearing a black dress and has a rifle.

The caller says that the woman is upstairs with a gun and he is downstairs in reception.

The dispatcher radios the information to police. The hospital was placed on lockdown for two hours and officials eventually concluded that there was no threat and the call was a hoax.

Officials say they will use all investigative resources to track down the caller and prosecute him.

Chief Edward Kinney tells Fox 8 police have not identified the motive for the call.

Investigators are exploring why the caller gave a particular hospital office number and that office’s phone number to dispatchers.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

