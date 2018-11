Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

16-year-old Gracie Lugo was last seen October 10 in Canton.

Gracie is 5'2" and weighs about 244 lbs.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything that can help police, call Canton PD at (330)438-4451.

