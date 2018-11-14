Medina police search for person behind mass shooting hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio - Police are searching for the person behind a telephone call reporting an armed woman with hostages had forced patients and staff into lockdown inside Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene, only to later discover, the call was a hoax.

Nearly 150 law enforcement officers including Medina police, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and Cleveland Clinic police converged on the hospital after the caller reported the incident was inside the South Medical Building on campus.

Police gave the all clear at around 3:30 p.m., about two hours after receiving the call.

The call came from a male, according to a press release.

In that release, police say they will use every investigative resource to find the person behind the hoax.

Medina police say that person will face arrest and prosecution.