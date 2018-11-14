Mark Wahlberg donates $20,000 to help Ohio foster kids

COLUMBUS — Actor Mark Wahlberg has donated $20,000 to an Ohio foster care organization.

According to a Facebook Post from The Buckeye Ranch, Columbus-operated Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation donated the funds Tuesday.

Buckeye Ranch said “their support raises hope for children and families throughout Ohio.”

According to their website, Buckeye Ranch’s mission is to restore hope and provide healing for children and families. They offer services ranging from outpatient and community based programs, to higher levels of care including residential treatment.

The organization operates hundreds of foster homes in 23 Ohio counties and provides care for over 2,350 youth.

Walhberg’s donation comes just days before the release of his new film, Instant Family, which looks into the foster care world. The film is set to release in theaters November 16.

You can watch the official Instant Family trailer here:

