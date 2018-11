If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s a video worth?

Ken Griffis posted a video of Sekoe White coaching his basketball team.

It’s been shared more than 970,000 times.

That’s because Sekoe White is a coach at the Mississippi School for the Deaf.

I sat behind the Miss School for Deaf team last night. This coach was remarkable. Just before this the coach had a conversation with his best player that was the best coaching communication I’d ever seen. Thanks coach. These boys are lucky to have you. pic.twitter.com/t8wJHW9cJk — Kenny Griffis (@kengriffis) November 9, 2018

In his school bio, White says he believes sports allows the opportunity for students to have their “showtime.”