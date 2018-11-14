Man accused of murdering parents in North Royalton held on $10 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office says Helen Lucak died of a gunshot wound to the chest and Denis Lucak guide of gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Both have been ruled homicides.

North Royalton Police said Michael Lucak has been charged in connection with the murders of his 72-year-old parents, Dennis and Helen Lucak, inside their condominium.

Lucak, who also uses the last name Brewer, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and felony theft. He was taken into custody at a Medina hotel Monday, where investigators said they recovered evidence including a gun.

A bond hearing for Michael Lucak was held Wednesday in Parma Municipal court.

The judge read the charges against him.

Lucak said he understood the charges against him.

The judge told him the aggravated murder charges hold a possible penalty of life in prison or death.

Lucak waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

He has several previous convictions on a variety of charges. A disorderly conduct conviction was for a previous arrest for domestic violence against his father, according to court records.

Lucak's attorney told the judge he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, but did not go into detail about his diagnosis.

Lucak told the judge his residence was his parents' home, where the couple was found killed Sunday.

The judge ordered Lucak held on a $10 million bond.

Police said the couple died of multiple gunshot wounds inside their Harbour Light Drive condominium Saturday night.

Dennis Lucak was a longtime deacon at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights and Helen was a retired teacher for the Maple Heights Schools.

