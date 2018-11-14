Lorain elementary school playground equipment destroyed after catching fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- Lorain firefighters extinguished a playground fire at a local elementary school Wednesday.

According to Lorain City Schools, Lorain Fire Department responded to a fire at the Palm Elementary School playground.

They said the fire was contained to the playground equipment and extinguished quickly.

The playground equipment, however, has been deemed a total loss and will be removed. The school district said they will replace it in the spring.

However, they say this will not impact Palm Elementary's day-to-day operations moving forward.

Lorain City Schools reportedly reviewed surveillance footage from the incident, which they turned over to the Lorain Police Department. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.