Lion cub rescued from Lamborghini in Paris

PARIS — A French animal protection agency says it is caring for a lion cub that was found by police in a Lamborghini on Paris’ famed Champs-Elysees boulevard.

The agency, 30 Million Friends, says the cub is the third it has recovered in a month and the sixth feline in under a year. It is calling for beefed-up measures against the trafficking of wild animals in France.

The cub, named Putin but known as Dadou, is less than two months old, the agency says.

The agency said it has filed a legal complaint against the driver of the rented Lamborghini, who was taken into custody.

It said the cub has a few health problems but is basically fine.